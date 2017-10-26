You Can Now Make Photos Of Your Dog Look Like A Van Gogh

Another day, another jaw-dropping use of augmented reality. This time, Laan Labs–makers of the handy AirMeasure app for iOS –is allowing you to hang virtual art in real space, and then filter it wildly, too. These new capabilities come as part of an AirMeasure update.

Spotted by Made with ARKit, the portrait hanging itself is impressive, but it’s also the sort of table stakes “OMG! So cool!” AR stuff we’ve been seeing for a bit. Where things get mind-bending is that you can not only hang these images, but filter them through style transfer, too, adding the textured brush strokes of Van Gogh or Picasso to your own photos.

Only two years ago such style transfer techniques were cutting-edge machine learning research. Now, they can happen in near real time, on an iPhone, projected into full augmented reality. Sure, all these AR applications may or may not go mainstream in the near future, because who knows if the phone is really the right ergonomic container for them. But one thing’s for sure: The software end is moving at a blur. Soon, reality as we know it may not be all that real.