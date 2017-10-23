Corn Walls And Rice Bricks: Tomorrow’s Cities Will Be Built From Crops

Today, pineapple, potatoes, mushrooms, corn, oranges, and bananas are staples of the produce aisle. Tomorrow, they might be the backbones of our cities, according to a new report from Arup. In The Urban Bio Loop , the engineering firm advocates turning organic waste into construction materials as a way to use resources more effectively and develop a circular economy .

Unlike a conventional linear economy–which is based on a “take, make, waste” model–the circular economy is a continual feedback loop that aims to recycle as much as possible, throw away as little as possible, and use as few raw resources as possible. The idea has been explored on a small scale–with edible packaging, for instance–and companies like Google and Ideo are exploring how the practice could be applied more broadly. Arup believes that the construction industry, which accounts for an estimated 39% of U.S. CO2 emissions, is well-suited for circular thinking.

“It is well known that the so-called ‘business as usual’ scenario does not represent a viable option for a sustainable future and that different development models have to be identified for our society to continue growing and prospering in the future,” Arup writes in its report. “The construction industry must reflect this urgency of change–probably more than others. In fact, it is still permeated by a number of detrimental factors such as the use of high impact materials, non-reversible building solutions, low-efficiency processes and manufacturing.”

In the United States, construction waste accounts for over 534 million tons of debris–more than twice the amount of municipal solid waste. An estimated 90% is from the demolition of old buildings and 10% is from new-building construction. Pair that with another staggering statistic: 60 million tons of food–about half of all produce–is thrown away annually. Applying circular thinking could mean less produce in landfills if it’s used to make building materials, and making building materials that are recyclable to divert construction waste from dumps. Meanwhile, some materials could be grown like crops, eliminating excess waste entirely.

More sustainable cities start with rethinking what buildings are made from. Here’s how crops could construct the city of the future.

Skyscrapers Made From Mushrooms

In 2014, MoMA PS1 commissioned an experimental tower made from 10,000 mushroom bricks. Ecovative, the startup that grew the materials, says they can be tailored to different densities and substitute particle board and Styrofoam (for insulation).

Walls Made From Corn And Wheat

The German company Wood K Plus is experimenting with a building material made from residual waste from corn cobs, which are strong, provide good insulation, and are inexpensive. The boards could be used for lightweight internal walls, doors, and furniture. Enviroboard is able to make walls, both internal and external, from compressed wheat.