How Intuit Used Design Thinking To Boost Sales By $10M In A Year

More than a decade ago, Scott Cook decided that the company he founded, the accounting software firm Intuit, needed to become more innovative. So he started to encourage all employees to spend 10% of their time on unstructured projects.

His inspiration came from Google’s 20% unstructured time model. (Being that Intuit is an accounting software company, Cook thought that 10% seemed more prudent.) Shortly thereafter, he was further inspired by an article about design thinking written by Roger Martin at Rotman University in Toronto. Design thinking had been a method of problem solving used by designers for many years, and now a business school was suddenly getting press about its application as a creative way to solve business problems. Cook learned it was about using abductive reasoning for problem-solving, versus deductive or inductive reasoning. As he absorbed more about design thinking, he wondered whether it could help his accounting software company be more innovative. Along with his increasing knowledge about design thinking came the company’s realization that, as the 10% of unstructured time initiative moved on, Intuit employees didn’t know how to spend the time well.

In 2007, to reinvigorate Intuit’s performance, Cook and then-CEO Steve Bennett decided to focus on the role of design in the company. Cook created a one-day program he called Design for Delight (D4D) and invited the company’s top 300 managers to an off-site meeting. Based on deep customer empathy, idea generation, and experimentation, D4D was created to clearly articulate Intuit’s approach to design thinking and to provide the entire company with a common framework for building great products. Cook then delivered a five-hour PowerPoint presentation to which he received a polite, yet unengaged response.

For the offsite, Cook also invited Alex Kazaks, an associate professor from Stanford, to present for an hour. Kazaks took a different approach to his segment: Rather than present from a PowerPoint, he engaged the audience in a design thinking experience including prototyping, feedback, iterating, and refining. When asked, two-thirds of the off-site participants provided the feedback that most of what they learned occurred in Kazaks one-hour presentation and the hands-on activity. Cook understood the significance of the moment and realized that a shift in Intuit’s culture was badly needed. This prompted what has become the journey of Intuit toward embedding design thinking into the company’s culture.

When I (Thomas Lockwood) was president of the Design Management Institute, part of my role was overseeing all content and programming for DMI, which included developing three conferences per year (in the United States, Europe, and Asia); during my six-year tenure, I produced 22 conferences for design leaders. I decided to run the 2009 U.S. conference in San Francisco and invited Roger Martin and Darrel Rhea to join me as co-chairs. They called it Re-Thinking Design and invited Scott Cook to be a speaker. It was one of the first conferences about design thinking, and the first time DMI had a CEO speak at a conference. As much as Scott had a great impact on the audience, the conference and its passionate design leaders in attendance also had inspired him.

This may have led to the second step in Intuit’s design thinking journey: the development of a team of design thinking coaches. The team consisted of aptly named “Innovation Catalysts,” whose role was to work with managers throughout the company in their product initiatives. The idea is not to offer the direct expertise to solve a problem, but rather, to offer managers and teams the means through which to apply design thinking. Over the past decade, more than 1,500 Innovation Catalysts have been trained, and taken three, five, or 14 days of design thinking leadership training. The training is all done internally, employee to employee.

The Innovation Catalyst idea came from early benchmarking with Procter & Gamble. The key was selecting people interested in design thinking to become catalysts, not just because they were skilled at it, but because they also have a passion for it and, in their words, “can turn the lights on” for other people and unleash their creativity. Many of the company’s Innovation Catalysts don’t even have what would be considered creative jobs (accountants, for example). The company’s key discovery is that design thinking is not about the roles that people occupy; it’s about people, and their interest to collaborate, be creative, participate, seek to understand, have empathy, and create solutions. And it’s about the unexpected results that come with it.