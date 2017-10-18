The Data Viz That’s Helping Transform A $45 Billion Company

A year ago, Stefaner was offered a job by Christian Au, a manager at Deutche Bahn Fernverkehr, the long-distance arm of the massive state-run company that operates Germany’s train system. Au had a tricky problem: Ridership on Germany’s intra-city trains has been growing quickly at 5% a year, thanks to improvements in the trains themselves and rapidly increasing gas prices. But that growth made it hard to anticipate and react during demand spikes. Managers could see the data for a single train, but it was almost impossible to get a sense of what the system was doing–and how adjustments such as surge pricing and train capacity should be meted out across the country. “You had to know exactly what you were looking for–what train at what time,” explains Stefaner. “You didn’t have the change to discover things you weren’t aware of.”

Au, Stefaner, and their team–developers from Studio NAND and UX design from Christian Laesser–spent a year rapidly prototyping a tool alongside train managers. What they’ve produced, a piece of software called Peak Spotting, is novel in the field of cutting-edge data visualization. Not only is it pretty to look at, but it’s affecting change in ways that are easy to measure, but also profound. The visualizations are quietly helping transform the long-distance operations of Deutsche Bahn–which, with $45 billion in revenues across all its trains, calls itself the second-largest transport company in the world.

The Problem

Let’s nerd out on trains for a second. When you buy a ticket on most intra-city train systems around the world, you’re buying a seat reservation. Once there are no more seats on the train, there are no more tickets to buy. Deutsche Bahn doesn’t work like that. Instead, it’s operated like a subway: Anyone can buy a ticket and hop on. But if a train gets too full, it can’t keep operating due to safety concerns. It has to stop until people get off. As a result, the impossible can sometimes happen: Some trains in Germany don’t run on time.

Train managers have a few levers to help prevent that from happening: They can adjust prices to entice people to travel at different times. They can warn passengers of potential bottlenecks and advise alternate routes. And they can make sure that a train has enough cars to meet demand. The trick is doing that proactively, which requires a deep understanding of demand at every level, from the system to the day to the time to the segment.

That kind of holistic but also nuanced view is exactly what Deutsche Bahn lacked. Usually, the experience and intelligence of its managers were enough to compensate. But even they often had to rely on incomplete information, because the data was so hard to access or required a half dozen steps and a small team to analyze. That’s where the data visualization came in.

Finding A Needle In A Haystack

Stefaner and the team developing the data visualization worked with train managers to constantly prototype what sorts of charts they might need, gathering input about what actually helped them make decisions and what they really might use not just once in awhile, but constantly, throughout the day. The focus was on creating charts that led directly to a decision that a human might have to make.