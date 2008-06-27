Home Office – Day 2

Most people fear that they will be lazy if they work at home. I had quite a surprising reaction: I had more discipline. I think I’m acting more like a workaholic than I ever did in an office. When I was sick, I used to come to the office because I knew I wouldn’t take care of myself at home. Since I don’t have a 45 minute commute anymore, I just keep working until after all of my former co-workers sign out of their chat clients. On the flip side of this, I look up and it’s already 3am. Where did the time go? Why didn’t I get up to take a break?