Regina Dugan Is Leaving Facebook’s Top Secret Lab

Regina Dugan, the head of Facebook’s secretive Building 8 group, is leaving the company early next year, according to a message published on her Facebook page . She has not announced her next position at this time.

Dugan is known for running cutting-edge R&D teams that develop technologies looking five, 10, or more years into the future. After becoming the first female director at DARPA, the advanced projects lab for the U.S. Department of Defense, Dugan arrived at Google, where she pioneered the company’s advanced projects group. That led to products such as Google’s failed, but visionary, modular Ara phone and a smart-fabric Levi’s jacket that just came to market. At Facebook, she went even bolder, and announced plans to enable people to feel words, and literally connect someone’s mind to the social network.

We’ve reached out to Dugan to learn her next steps, and will update this story when we hear more.