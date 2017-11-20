The Next User You Design For Won’t Be A Human

The era of human-centered design is coming to an end. That’s because the next user you design for won’t be human at all. It will be a human-machine hybrid built to do more than any person or computer could accomplish alone. Welcome to the age of Centaur Design.

The centaur refers to the Greek myth of a half horse and half man. More recently, it has been used to describe human and artificial intelligence working together toward a common goal. This is the inevitable march of technology. Computers are faster and smarter than ever, and they will only improve, but they lack key cognitive skills like common sense and the ability to draw on a diverse set of experiences–things people do well. People and computers can be more effective working in tandem.

Chess offers a compelling example. In 1997, IBMs Deep Blue supercomputer defeated world chess champion Garry Kasparov. It was a stunning upset. If a computer could defeat one of the best players on earth, what was the point of people playing anymore? But Kasparov saw an opportunity. The following year, he competed in the first public “advanced chess” game in which both players used computers to augment their abilities. Instead of computers taking over the game, they could enhance it.

Today, advanced chess games are common at both the grandmaster and amateur level, and human-computer hybrids are often more effective than either people or computers alone. Computers are fast. Human players are creative. Togther, these networked “centaurs” can even beat supercomputers. The real advantage is not the power of the individual computer; it’s the diversity and variety in the network.

Toward A New Design Paradigm

Such a network requires a new design approach. Today, most tech products are designed to optimize for attention, which requires elevating the individual user above all else. Human-centered design has been great at streamlining users’ everyday activities, like navigating a city (Google Maps), socializing (Snap, Facebook), and shopping (Amazon). It hasn’t been great at understanding how users interact with, and are influenced by, larger political, economic, cultural, and technological systems–sometimes to disastrous effect. Design’s next big paradigm will have to account for these systems. Put another way: What happens when computers stop working for us, and start working with us? What does that look like?

There aren’t many examples yet. But there is one. And it’s probably not from the company you expect.

Waze: A Case Study

Turn-by-turn GPS navigation has been available since 1995. Today, nearly everyone has access to it through their smartphone thanks to Google Maps. That app has undoubtedly changed the way people get around by placing users at the center of maps and allowing them to quickly find the most efficient route from one place to the next. But it’s still just an optimization–a better, faster, more efficient version of what people were already perfectly capable of with paper maps.