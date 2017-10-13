Your Next Therapist Might Be A Chatbot

In 1966, an MIT professor named Joseph Weizenbaum coded what was meant to be a landmark scientific joke. Called ELIZA , it was the world’s first chatbot. Linguistically simple, it was designed to probe topics like a psychologist. Mention your family, and it might say, “tell me more about your mother.” The psychologist bit was funny to Weizenbaum, until he found his subjects actually requested to spend more time with ELIZA. Eventually, he even walked in on his secretary chatting with the bot, before she infamously asked, “Would you mind leaving the room, please?”

More than 50 years later, studies are concluding what Weizenbaum’s experiment only suggested: Bots–even if they look and sound like bots–may benefit our mental health. In fact, sometimes these human facsimiles might even be preferential to the less anonymous therapy we seek today.

Recently, a group of University of Southern California and Carnegie Mellon University researchers proved as much with soldiers who just returned from a year abroad in Afghanistan. As many soldiers who’ve seen combat suffer from PTSD, returning troops generally fill out a written test–what’s essentially just a symptom checklist called the Post-Deployment Health Assessment (PDHA). In the past, research has found that soldiers, knowing that PTSD can affect their own military careers, will share less on a PDHA test they know will be seen, and more on an anonymous version. Anonymity helps people share.

But researchers believed they could get even better results if they could somehow offer anonymity with the added element of person-to-person rapport. Because it’s also been found that we’ll share more openly with people through social cues, like body language and a cadence of questions.

So in turn, researchers built a 3D therapy bot. She’s essentially a psychologist rendered in video-game graphics, with brown hair, a soft, slight smile, and a racially ambiguous face. Her garments are a simple a cardigan sweater and slacks. Though she’s decked out with plenty of subtle bling–what looks like diamond earrings, a solitaire diamond necklace, and a gem-studded wristwatch.

In the study, she talked to a soldier via a TV screen and offered more and more probing questions. The conversation would begin with questions like, “Where are you from?” move to PTSD assessments like, “Do you have trouble sleeping at night,” and finish with phrases that would boost the soldier’s mood before he left: “Tell me what you’re most proud of.”

Along the way, crucially, the virtual psychologist nodded and asked generic follow-ups like, “Can you tell me more about that?”