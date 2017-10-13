Ammunition Designs Slick Hearing Aids For People Who Don’t Want Hearing Aids

Can you hear me now? For many people, the answer is no. According to the Centers for Disease Control , hearing loss is the third most common chronic physical condition behind heart disease and arthritis. The National Institues of Health estimates that over 28.8 million adults could benefit from hearing aids but few actually use them due to cost, social stigma, and poor performance. EarGo, a tech startup, wants to enable more people to hear better, through design.

The Bay Area-based company recently launched the Eargo Plus, a direct-to-consumer hearing device that looks nothing like the clunky, robotic hearing aids of your grandparents’ generation. Instead of hanging over your ears, it sits inside the ear canal and is virtually invisible. The company hopes that its product will appeal to individuals in their 40s, 50s, and 60s–boomers and gen-Xers who aren’t in a rush to buy “geriatric” hearing aids, but whose lives could be improved by wearing them. Eargo is positioning itself as the hearing aid provider for people who don’t want hearing aids.

To create an appealing product for this demographic, Eargo founder Raphael Michel worked with the design consultancy Ammunition–best known for creating Beats by Dre’s headphones and branding, Lyft’s glowstache and glowstache replacement, and Square’s register–to rethink the device’s industrial design, user experience, customer service model, and branding, taking cues from consumer tech and e-commerce rather than the medical industrial complex.

“Our biggest competition is denial,” Michel says. “It takes an average of 10 years between when a person becomes bothered by hearing loss and when they buy. They’re not excited about the options out there. Specifically for boomers, it’s price and stigma. Boomers are doers and concerned about vanity. They want to stay in the best shape possible and stay young and healthy. It’s an anti-aging approach. Existing hearing aids make them feel old and sick. Eargo is positioned to make them feel how they want to feel.”

Eargo is based on an idea Michel’s father–ear, nose, and throat surgeon Florent Michel–invented. The elder Michel practiced medicine for over 30 years and became frustrated by patients who experienced hearing loss, but declined his recommendations to buy hearing aids. He took his patients’ complaints and came up with a new concept: a tiny, in-ear design that doesn’t need to be professionally fitted.

The device looks more like a mascara wand or insect legs than a hearing aid. Florent Michel based the form on a fly-fishing hackle. Flexible, silicone fibers allow the Eargo to fit snugly in most ear canals and allow air and natural sound to pass through while amplifying some frequencies. A tiny transparent fiber lets users remove it easily. Other than that, there’s nothing outside of the ear canal–a good thing for users who don’t want the world to know they’re using a hearing aid.

Throughout the design, Raphael Michel and Ammunition tried to simplify as much as possible. There’s no on-off switch and the rechargeable battery is integrated with the product. To adjust the amplification level, users double tap their ears (the acoustic switch senses the rapid change in silence and noise).