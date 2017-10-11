3 Designers Win $625K MacArthur Genius Grants

Today, the MacArthur Foundation announced its 2017 fellows. Each of the 24 creative thinkers at the top of their respective fields–which include performing arts, fine arts, math, science, anthropology, history, and more–have been awarded a $625,000 grant to continue their work. This year’s design-oriented inductees include landscape architect Kate Orff , artist and geographer Trevor Paglen , and urban planner Damon Rich .

“From transforming conditions for low-wage workers to identifying internet security vulnerabilities, from celebrating the African American string band tradition to designing resilient urban habitats, these new MacArthur Fellows bring their exceptional creativity to diverse people, places, and social challenges,” Cecilia Conrad, Managing Director, MacArthur Fellows Program, said in a news release. “Their work gives us reason for optimism and inspires us all.”

Past design industry recipients of the Genius grant include architect Jeanne Gang, typographer Matthew Carter, and architect Elizabeth Diller. While Orff, Paglen, and Rich work in in different capacities, they share a focus on improving the public realm. Here’s how.

Kate Orff, Designer of Adaptive and Resilient Urban Habitats

“Rather than treat landscape as a passive backdrop, I’m trying to design frameworks of engagement that connect people and ecosystems in an immediate and direct way,” Kate Orff says in a MacArthur Foundation video.

In 2007 Orff, who is 45, founded SCAPE, the New York–based landscape architecture studio behind projects that address climate change, loss of biodiversity, resiliency, and culture. She’s also the director of Columbia University’s graduate-level urban design program and was a member of Fast Company‘s 2014 Most Creative People In Business list.

Orff’s projects include parks, infrastructure, gardens, green roofs and more. Overall, her approach is to create social spaces that also perform “ecological services,” like her proposal for New York City’s Rebuild by Design competition, a series of breakwaters that protect Staten Island’s coastal neighborhoods from sea level rise while also offering new habitat for marine wildlife and new opportunities for recreation. She also imagined a new “living reef” of pollution-cleansing oysters for New York Harbor as part of MoMA’s 2009 Rising Currents exhibition.

While future-focused conceptual work occupies a lot of Orff’s practice, she also works on more immediate projects. In East Harlem, SCAPE designed a new public park that replaced cracked asphalt with a play surface, plantings that help retain stormwater, and new jungle gym–all while preserving mature trees on the site. In Lexington, Kentucky, Orff is restoring a creek and designing a park around it. “We are science driven, research driven and activists in our approach,” she said.