Ikea Is Finally Selling Good, Inexpensive Design For Dogs And Cats

My favorite moment from the Lord of the Rings is when Lurvig the giant wolf kills Riktig Ögla, the orc commander that serves the wizard Sparsam. If you don’t remember it, I don’t blame you. Those are actually the names of Ikea products. However, Lurvig seems like a fitting name for both a giant wolf and Ikea’s new line of furniture and accessories for pets. At last, the Swedish company has realized your dream of fitting a cat bed right into a Kallax bookshelf module.

Lurvig includes 41 items for buttsniffers and 34 items for furballs, and it really has everything: Leashes, collars, bowls, cat houses, dog beds, travel bags, poop bag dispensers (and poop bag packs), normal and reflective harnesses, litter boxes, cushions, scratch mats that wrap around furniture legs, toys, and litter box scoopers. From the $5 Lurvig slow-feed bowl that probably won’t slow down many dogs to the $50 Lurvig cat house on legs that will likely be ignored by every domestic feline in existence, the new line follows the same straight-forward design language and pricing model as most Ikea products.

The company claims that it developed these products “with the assistance of trained veterinarian Dr. Barbara Schäfer, who also works with product risk assessment” at the manufacturer of delicious meatballs and assembly-required products. Dr. Schäfer says that the biggest challenge to pet product design is “not to humanize” the products, but to think like a cat or a dog. That sounds like a load of tainted cat litter to me, but I admit that the Lurvig line looks much better than other products in the same price range. Everything is decently designed and reasonably priced, which is a refreshing change from the tide of crap that floods pet stores everywhere. When it comes to pet stuff, it’s either good design at ridiculously high prices or crap design at cheap prices. You can check out the full line here.