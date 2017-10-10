Frog Redesigns The Dreaded Gynecology Exam

Yes, I’m talking about the speculum, the anxiety-inducing device that doctors use to check women’s vaginal health. Despite its status as an instrument of discomfort and its dark history–involving a doctor who experimented on slave women–the speculum remains to this day one of the centerpieces of the often dreaded annual pelvic exam.

A team of four designers at the global design agency Frog is on a mission to redesign it–and reimagine what it means to go to the gynecologist in the first place. They’ve created Yona, a speculum prototype that ensures there’s no cold metal against a woman’s most intimate body parts. Along with the speculum itself, they’ve imagined solutions to other sources of anxiety during the annual exam.

It began from the designers’ own experiences going to the gynecologist. Hailey Stewart, an industrial designer and design researcher at Frog, and Sahana Kumar, a former Frog experience designer who’s currently at Google, both had their pelvic exams the same week, and started sharing just how uncomfortable their experiences were. They talked to more women at Frog and began doing extensive interviews to understand what it is about going to the gynecologist that’s so dreadful. They heard from young women who’d just experienced their first pelvic exam, women who’d had the sexually transmitted infection HPV, and women who’d given birth. “We had these humbling moments speaking with patients in their living room and opening up, and it was always this reaction of, I could sit here and talk about this all day long,” Stewart says. “It was not hard to get people talking.”

The designers heard the same thing again and again–how horrible the speculum is. “The speculum is metal and cold,” one user told them. “It feels more like a weapon than something that’s meant to go inside of me.”

To counter this invasive kind of experience, the designers began with shapes more reminiscent of what generally is inserted into women’s bodies, taking visual cues from vibrators. But they also spoke with healthcare providers and OB-GYNs to understand what doctors needed out of a redesigned speculum. Ultimately, they opted for a design that resembles its predecessor in overall shape because health providers needed to be able to fit the device seamlessly into their practice.