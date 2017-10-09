Are Designers Unprepared To Work With AI? Readers Respond

Are UX designers unprepared to design for a world powered by artificial intelligence? The interaction designer and Carnegie Mellon professor John Zimmerman argued in a story last week that there is a deep split between UX and AI.

We asked readers to share whether they share Zimmerman’s stance and what might be done about it. Here are some of their responses.

AI is just the latest in a long line of technical developments–and designers should treat it as such.

“The state of the design community’s AI preparedness and savvy is, in many ways, a reflection on the immaturity of the AI field in general. As it is, I don’t think consumers themselves have a strong grasp on how AI affects their lives and the products they engage with on a daily basis. For the most part, it’s mysterious and you only notice it when things go wrong.

“Some of this is beginning to penetrate the consumer consciousness, evidenced by Apple’s new emphasis on machine learning and communicating that as a benefit in its products and services. Think of the new camera/portrait features and the introduction of the A11 Bionic chip found with neural network optimizations found in the iPhone 8 and X.

“The general complexity and opacity to machine learning makes it difficult to be harnessed by someone outside the rarified community of AI experts. Even the engineers themselves on occasion find it difficult to explain why a piece of software is behaving the way it does. This makes deliberate, practical application of the technology difficult to accurately envision and plan around—a serious challenge to the traditional design process. But is AI truly different from the last several waves of technology/interactive paradigms that required us to rethink assumptions, and have historically relied on a closer relationship between design and development?

“It seems that as long as AI offers a perceivable, consumer-oriented experience, that experience stands to benefit from visionary design and careful craft.

“Are these questions that brands and agencies are asking? Often not. And that may have more to do with the traditional corporate silos of marketing, design, and engineering. The organic, nuanced nature of AI requires strong integration between these disciplines and that’s something many people have not yet gotten used to. This is a very exciting space partly because it’s not yet clear where some of the best thinking is going to come from. In that sense, we’re all in charge of AI’s future and potential.”—Sam Becker, Brand Union