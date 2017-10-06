The History Of Hip-Hop, Ingeniously Mapped Like Turntable Circuitry

Dorothy–a London-based maker of music-inspired prints–just launched a new poster that dives into the history of hip-hop. The designers tell the story by showing connections between 700 artists and mapping them out like a turntable’s circuit diagram, paying homage to the technology that enabled hip-hop and the most influential artists to shape the genre.

“We wanted to show this incredible flow of creative energy and how everything is connected, so the circuit board allows us to show how if many individual elements are connected in the right way it can make something incredible happen,” Jim Quail, a partner at Dorothy, says.

Find the Hip-Hop Love Blueprint on wearedorothy.com for about $46.