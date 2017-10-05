How Google Created The Least Offensive Design Ever

Yesterday, Google announced a new addition to its home-assistant product line: the $49 Google Home Mini. The device–which lets you access information and services from your computer or phone using just your voice–looks like a smooth, fabric-wrapped river rock. It was designed to make the advanced AI-powered technology inside feel like a natural addition to any room of your home, not some spooky HAL 9000 bot lurking around. To achieve this, Google designed a custom textile and even its own yarn.

“The home is a special intimate place, and people are very selective about what they welcome into it,” Isabelle Olsson, lead designer for Home hardware, said during the conference. “You don’t want to fill it with black plastic, complicated buttons, and random blinking lights. Our vision is to build simple helpful solutions, that work in the background, helping you when you needed it, and staying out of the way when you don’t.”

Home assistants are of the newest hardware categories from tech companies, and they’re still ironing out what these products should look like. For the Echo, Amazon designed a product that looks a lot like a modem–an austere black tower with a bright blue illuminated halo. Apple’s Home Pod looks like a speaker. Google Home resembles a humidifier. While smartphones are moving in the same direction form-wise and essentially look the same, the accepted silhouette of home assistants is still up in the air.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Olsson–who was also the designer behind Google Glass–and her team looked to the high-end furniture industry for design cues. “We wanted to hit that nice level of a high-quality piece of upholstered furniture,” Olsson says in an interview with Co.Design. “It feels tight and soft, but with a bit of texture so it feels durable.”

The Mini is shaped like a “soft sphere,” as Olsson describes it. The top two-thirds of the device is enclosed in fabric and the tapered base is resin. It comes in three colors: a light gray called Chalk, a dark gray called Charcoal, and a red called Coral. Google’s research found that many customers like to place their assistants next to their televisions, so Charcoal was designed to look good in that context. Some people have more personality and want a statement piece, so that’s where Coral entered. Chalk was the most complex hue, though since this was the “floater” color–the one that could feel as comfortable bedside as on a kitchen counter.

Google cycled through 157 different shades of gray before arriving at the neutral, but slightly warm, tone. To find the exact right shade they thought about the context of where it might appear and studied home design trends. For example, marble and granite kitchen counters are popular so the Mini had to look good next to natural stone. Pink is a popular interior design trend, so Google compared its shade of gray to the most popular pinks to make sure the Mini harmonized with them. “It was to make sure the color could be a great chameleon,” Olsson tells Co.Design.

Because of the fabric’s specific aesthetic and functional needs, Google had to develop the textile all the way down to the individual yarns and worked with a textile manufacturer to get the precise look, feel, and performance it wanted.