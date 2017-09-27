3 Problems With AI That Only Design Can Solve

AI is in desperate need of designers–in part, because machine learning products often originate in the world of research, where design principles are rarely applied.

Closing the gap between researchers and designers is the goal of Google’s People + AI Research (PAIR) initiative, which launched earlier this summer. PAIR aims to establish design principles for AI systems and build tools for designers and developers as AI moves quickly from the research lab into the products we use every day. At PAIR’s first conference in Cambridge, Massachusetts, this week, researchers from Google, MIT, Carnegie Mellon, and the University of Illinois presented their ideas on machine learning systems that have human needs at their core. Based on their comments, here are three problems AI is currently facing–and how the right design could help.

The “Folk Story” Effect

At the conference, University of Illinois computer science professor Karrie Karahalios spoke about her research into people’s perceptions of their Facebook News Feeds–and specifically the “folk stories” we tell ourselves about how this mysterious algorithm works.

Your theory that if you visit one person’s Facebook profile a lot, you tend to see more of their posts? That’s a folk story. Your sense that you tend to see a lot of posts from people who have similar interests and mutual friends? That’s a folk story, too.

Karahalios calls them folk stories because they circulate informally and are not actually verified by Facebook–instead, they’re the myths we invent to help us understand an inscrutable system that has a lot of control over our lives.

After studying people’s beliefs about how the News Feed works, she created a tool that enabled people to see what was happening behind the scenes. The tool showed the person all posts from all their friends versus just the posts that showed up on their real News Feed, and then presented them with a divided column showing which people were in the “rarely see” category, who was in the “sometimes see” category, and who was in the “always see” category.

Once people came to terms with the fact that their feed was controlled by an algorithm (a staggering 38% of the people in the study, conducted in 2013 and 2014, didn’t realize this), Karahalios found that they were generally happy with the algorithm’s decisions about who was in which column. But she also found participants wanted more control over the content they were being fed.