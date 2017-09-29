After 87 Years, Ad Age Rebrands For A New Era

Over the years, Ad Age has expanded from a broadsheet to a magazine to a multi-platform media brand, but at its core it still thought of itself as a magazine until it began its transformation last year, when it brought on a new publisher, a new editor, and hired the New York-based studio Original Champions of Design to develop a new visual identity for the company and a redesign of its website and magazine.

“[The redesign] couldn’t just be around a cool logo; it needed to be driven from the belly up by editorial,” Joshua Golden, Ad Age’s publisher, says. “We’re expanding into the world of culture.”

Ad Age’s mission–providing essential information to industry leaders–isn’t changing. What’s changing is what that essential information is, and who those industry leaders are. While the company was reassessing, it looked deep into its past. A number of those archival finds helped guide the redesign, starting with the old slogan “important to important people,” which became a North Star for its reinvention.

Ad Age’s leadership recognized that it was suffering from inertia–it wasn’t evolving as fast as the industry it was covering. It wasn’t talking about what was important, and it wasn’t reaching the people it needed to. “Somewhere along the line ‘trade’ [publication] became synonymous with ‘boring,'” Heidi Waldusky, general manager of marketing and brand at Ad Age, says. “We’re telling people what’s best in class, but we weren’t practicing this ourselves.”

“Important” news for the ad industry today meant stories framed through the lens of culture, including politics. For example, an article in the newest magazine issue talks about how the NRA is now targeting female consumers because of lagging gun sales after Obama left office. Online, it’s talking about how the GOP should rebrand. “Important people,” meanwhile, shifted from talking to executives in a corner office–the CEOs, CFOs, and COOs–to the people actually making decisions about what goes into campaigns and influencing their peers. That could be anyone from a creative director to a marketing director to a designer: people who are on the front lines of advertising and marketing.

“The challenge at Ad Age is they’re constantly publishing,” Jennifer Kinon– OCD’s cofounder and the 2016 Hillary campaign’s design guru–says. “They’re true journalists in an exciting industry with so much content to cover. Our job was to raise their work to the level of advertising, which is so polished and has high production value.”