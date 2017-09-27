Ikea Parodies Apple’s Ridiculous Catchphrases

A new Ikea ad campaign for the company’s line of wireless charging lamps is the best collision of design greats since Jony Ive bought his first Braun electric razor to shave his luscious mane.

The ads for Ikea’s Riggad line, created by Swedish agency Acne, were timed to coincide with the release of the iPhone 8, or “your phone’s favorite lamp,” as Acne puts it. The entire campaign is a play on Apple’s litany of tired double entendre advertising slogans and famous catchphrases. Let’s review!

In Ikea’s hands, “Think Different” —the legendary ad that made Steve cry—becomes “Link different,” probably making him turn in his grave.

Meanwhile, the classic jobsianbolic line about the iPhone 4, “This Changes Everything. Again,” becomes “This Charges Everything.”

The sorely-missed “There’s one more thing…” of yesteryear Steve Jobs keynotes–which the company brought back to introduce the iPhone X this year–gets banalized into a blatant ad.

And finally, two Ikea original lines riff on Apple’s book of puns: