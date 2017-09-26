advertisement
Uniqlo’s Newest Collection Is Pure Design Bait

By Diana Budds1 minute Read

Charles and Ray Eames–the 20th century’s most famous design duo–were true polymaths, creating films, furniture, prefab architecture, products, toys, and more. A new collection from Uniqlo taps into their legacy, and brings some of their most iconic textile patterns to a mass audience.

[Photo: courtesy Uniqlo]
Working with the Eames Office, the fast-fashion retailer adapted a number of the Eameses’ designs into apparel and accessories. Ray Eames’s Dot pattern, along with her Circles and Crosspatch patterns–which she originally designed for a 1947 MoMA competition–all appear on blankets, stoles, and house slippers. A series of men’s T-shirts include pockets accented with these patterns and shirts emblazoned with images of the couple’s chairs.

[Photo: © Eames Office, LLC]
While most design fans can’t splurge on a $5,000 Eames lounge chair, they can likely budget a $20 blanket, $20 stole, $15 slippers, or $15 T-shirt  (perhaps even all four!) from Uniqlo’s collection. Talk about fulfilling Charles  Eames’s famous dictum: “the best for the most for the least.” Find the collection on Uniqlo’s website on October 12 and in select stores October 13.

