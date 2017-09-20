advertisement
This Abandoned Naval Factory Has Been Reborn As A New Creative Hub

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

In Brooklyn’s Navy Yard, in a building once used to assemble ships, lives the collaborative workspace New Lab. The 84,000-square-foot space is home to some of New York’s most innovative entrepreneurs in robotics, AI, and urban tech and offers a 24-hour prototyping lab.

