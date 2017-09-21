2017: The Year UX Found Its Conscience

But as Newton once said, with every action, there is an equal, opposite reaction. It’s why the optimists among us believe that society will balance out this era of tech overload with something kinder, more ethical, and more sustainable–with something that makes sure your iPhone works for you, rather than you working for it.

Finally, the optimists have a bit of evidence to point to, because in the last year, we’ve seen an influx of concepts and products, created by everyone from students to major design studios, that rethink the dark patterns to which we’ve all become accustomed. The business of technology is frequently at odds with the interests of users–often championing profit or engagement over all else. But from fashion to senior care to banking, a new wave of ideas puts the deep, underserved user needs first. Of course, many designers have worked toward this cause for years. However, as our 2017 Innovation By Design (IBD) honorees show, now it’s happening en masse, at a time when it’s needed more than ever before.

Take Affirm. It’s an app-based microlender that uses UX to be a lot more transparent than your typical, convoluted banking and credit card site. Rather than tiny terms and conditions, full of variable APRs with incalculable repercussions should you miss a payment, Affirm takes a product you want to buy, and displays precisely what it will cost you each month–and in total payments–when distributed over multiple payment plans. Sure, the APR might still be a stomach-churning 20%. But with Affirm, the financial consequences of that non-cash purchase are laid out clear as day. Thanks to a bit of interface, the clueless consumer transforms into an informed consumer, right at checkout.

Likewise, Scrip promises a safer way to spend money you do have. At a time when the average American has less than $400 in their bank account but can drop $1,000 with a fingerprint via Apple Pay, Scrip is a half-digital, half-analog wallet designed to make it painful to spend money again. It uses tiny actuators that ripple under your fingers, reminding your subconscious about the ache of parting with real money rather than amorphous credit.

Scrip is purely conceptual. But another project, ElliQ, is a home robot intended for actual release. At first glance, it’s the very definition of Silicon Valley excess. It’s a little animatronic figure that holds a tablet on your side table. A robot for your tablet! But rather than serve as yet another portal to too many notifications, it’s created as a companion for elderly people who often live alone at home. And the robot is an assistant that helps set up calls to family, tracks users’ movement and suggests healthy activities, and makes sense of whatever is going on the tablet screen at that moment. ElliQ is essentially the opposite of the stereotypical telemarketer calling your grandmother, and confusing her into making a donation or dropping cash on a timeshare, or the nurse who can only check in once every few weeks.

Scrip and ElliQ were made by two of the most lauded industrial design firms in Silicon Valley, NewDealDesign and Fuseproject, respectively. These studios brought us products like Fitbit and Sodastream. And they’re thinking about the most vulnerable among us, even while they develop plenty of products for the upper middle class and, yes, even the 1%.