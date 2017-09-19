Take Your Post-it Game To The Next Level With This Giant Mural Maker

Muralkit is the latest irresistible release from Buzzfeed Product Labs, the in-house product development studio that brought us custom Buzzfeed wine and Tasty cookbooks earlier this year. Launched in coordination with Buzzfeed advertiser 3M, Muralkit allows you to upload any photo or message and automatically translate it into a colorful Post-it note grid. For about $50 (prices vary by design), the perfect number of varying Post-it notes will be sent to your home. After a few hours of work matching Muralkit’s paint-by-numbers style chart with your wall, you’ll have a 7′ x 11′ spectacle.

Muralkit is an investment, but not a terribly expensive one, meaning that you’re encouraged to be as spontaneous and gaudy as you’d like–because, while Post-it note murals can stick around for a long time, they’re not really built to last. “We’re saying, send it to yourself or a friend. And if it’s a happy birthday occasion, they may keep it up for a month,” says Remi Kent, business director for Post-it brand. “But if it’s something you gift to yourself because you really love the poop emoji and want reference to it every time something happens in your day, you may keep it up for six months.”

3M was actually working on a Post-it brand mural concept all its own when Buzzfeed approached the company with the same idea. Conversations began in June, and the logistics–along with the Muralkit site–were assembled in mere months, following the similarly accelerated timeline of many of the ideas coming out of Buzzfeed Product Labs. So far, the pacing seems successful; Product Labs exceeded its 2017 revenue goals within the first half of the year.

Indeed, Muralkit is almost more interesting as a business strategy than as a product. Both 3M and Buzzfeed receive revenue upon each Muralkit sale; it’s a unique partnership between a publisher and one of its longtime advertisers. “This is one of the first examples of the product lab working with one of our greatest brand partners, to figure out how a media company with a new ability to make products could make something inherently social–which does great justice to a brand and leverages Buzzfeed‘s audience and reach,” says Ben Kaufman, head of Buzzfeed Product Labs.

With Muralkit, Buzzfeed is moving from sponsored content–the popular practice in which a publication pens native advertisements for a brand–to the world of sponsored goods, in which a publication actually builds a whole product for a brand tailored to its audience. In other words, if the line between a publisher and advertiser seemed hazy before, just wait until it’s obscured by a six-foot rainbow unicorn Post-it note mural. Increasingly, every type of media is its own type of ad play.