Adidas’s New Sneaker Is The Future Of Shoe Design

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The Adidas Futurecraft 4D was crafted using Carbon 3D-printing technology and by creating midsoles using digital light synthesis technology. Adidas promises that this will revolutionize the shoe industry and that soon sneakers will be fully customizable on a global scale.

