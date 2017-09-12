Hate Your Too-Open Office? Try This Modular Privacy Partition

A stylish new modular partition from the San Francisco-based design firm Box Clever was designed to easily give workers a little more personal space. The system, called Veil, is made up of thin plastic components that snap together to create whatever pattern you want. Some pieces are opaque, while others are more like a mesh that lets light through. The idea behind Veil is that you can adjust the opacity of the partition and snap it together into a shape that suits your space’s needs.

Box Clever–which won Innovation By Design awards for its Away Suitcase and the Nebia Shower System–actually designed Veil for its own studio; it wanted to provide privacy while preserving the quality of light in the space. Founder Bret Recor says that originally they only built a single partition for themselves, but so many visitors inquired about where to buy one that they decided to launch a standalone company, MatteChrome, to sell it. You can currently see one iteration of the Veil system in the window of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s store.

Each Veil package, which creates about one square meter of partition, costs $99 and can be purchased here.