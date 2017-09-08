advertisement
A Tour Of The 9/11 Museum With The Man Who Designed It

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Opening in 2014, the 9/11 museum aims to pay tribute to those who lost their lives that day. Local Projects founder Jake Barton gives us a personal tour of the space built to remember, to educate and, most importantly, to create community.

