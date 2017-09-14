Ikea’s Doomed Quest To Design A Couch You Can Carry In Your Hands

This is one of the most fun Ikea mistakes ever. And what makes it even better is the fact that Ikea made it twice. First in the 1980s, and then again 20 years later. We just couldn’t let go of this glorious, fantastic, beautiful, and insanely wonderful idea of making furniture out of nothing.

One of the premises behind Ikea is the flat pack. You might have seen it, or even dragged it home occasionally. A brown box, so tightly packed and cleverly designed and engineered that no air ever gets transported between suppliers, warehouses, stores, and customers. The challenge for Ikea has always been the fact that sofas and armchairs were excluded from this flat-pack universe. They were just as bulky as they were at stores that competed with Ikea. Gaaaah! Imagine if someone could just figure out how to fit a sofa in a flat pack!

Well, back in the mid-1980s, innovator and designer Jan Dranger did. He came to Ikea in Älmhult and presented one of the most genius ideas ever to Ingvar Kamprad: furniture filled with air. The idea was pretty much to use inflatable plastic elements to create seating furniture. Sofas, daybeds, armchairs, and foot stools. This was magic. Right there, in the meeting, Ingvar Kamprad decides that this is an innovation too good to let go. Let’s do it! Let’s make furniture made out of air!

Before we go further, we should share an aspect about the Ikea founder that may not be that familiar. Ingvar Kamprad is a rebel. And he has a curiosity that is hard to match. He would never say no to a good idea, he would never obstruct development. He would also never read lengthy analytical PowerPoints. But if an idea sounds good and feels good–then he’ll just go for it.

So the idea was to fill the couch’s plastic body with air using a hair dryer, and then close the valve to keep the air inside. After that, it was covered with a fabric cover so that it looked like any normal sofa. Sounds good, right?

The people involved in the project at Ikea were also pleased that they reduced the use of raw materials by 85% and the transport volume by 90%. Sounds good, right?

In the Ikea stores, enthusiasm about the new air furniture was, well, lower, to say the least. The static of the material turned the pieces into dust collectors. And since they weighed close to nothing, they moved around in the stores and homes. Someone internally at Ikea even described the collection as a gathering of swollen hippos. The aesthetics were clearly missing. And usually so was the actual furniture, since people could so easily move it around the store.