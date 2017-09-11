Announcing The Winners Of The 2017 Innovation By Design Awards

Updated 2/12/18: We’re now accepting entries to the 2018 Innovation By Design Awards. Enter today!

We’re pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 Innovation By Design Awards. Innovation By Design, now in its sixth year, celebrates the best design ideas in business and, in doing so, aims to elevate the profession overall.

See all the honorees here.

That mission took on new urgency this year, as a cynical political apparatus took power and social unrest veined across the nation. The design community responded potently with submissions–from a hijab for female Muslim athletes to a bot built to reduce online harassment–that prove design’s role as a force for progress. This year’s 299 honorees were chosen from a pool of more than 2,500 entries and represent some of the most thoughtful, creative, forward-thinking work we’ve ever seen.

We hope you’ll head over to the awards site and get inspired. A quick note on how to read it: We have 13 categories and three levels of honors–honorable mentions, finalists, and winners. Each category was judged by a jury of prominent designers and thought leaders (full list here), plus a Fast Company editor. One exception: General Excellence, which top Fast Company editors judged exclusively.