We’ve Officially Reached Peak Lego

Lego first debuted its bricks in 1958, and kids (and kids at heart) have been building imaginative structures with the tiny blocks ever since. Soon, fans will be able to step inside a life-size version of a Lego building when Lego House , the Danish company’s new brand experience center, opens on September 28.

Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, Lego House’s pixelated silhouette looks like it was made from its very own bricks. Inside, visitors can play with Lego, spy enormous sculptures made from Lego, and eat in a cafe where they order by building their meal in, yep, Lego. (Did we mention there will be Lego involved?!)

Video: As Lego’s Future Seems Uncertain, The Company is Planting Roots With The Lego House

In what might be the most meta moment in architecture this year, Lego is even releasing a kit based on the architecture of the Lego House, the design of which is based on the very same modular bricks. It will only be available for purchase inside the experience center upon which it’s based, of course. If this doesn’t give you Lego fatigue, nothing will.

The structure isn’t quite finished yet, but the company released a drone video showing what the building looks like from above, which is the vantage point Ingels had in mind when conceiving the design: he wanted the shape to be recognizable from Google Earth as a distinctly Lego building. See it above.