The Floor Plans Of Famous TV Offices, From Sterling Cooper To Dunder Mifflin

For 28 years, we knocked back Duffs with Homer Simpson at Moe’s Tavern. For nine years, The Office fans commiserated with Jim and Pam at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton outpost. After watching season after season of our favorite shows, the offices, cafes, and bars where they take place feel almost as familiar as the haunts we frequent in daily life. Hollywood magic makes these sets feel real, even when we know it’s all smoke and mirrors.

But what would these spaces look like, architecturally, if they were real?How would all the various rooms fit together if they existed in reality? The team at U.K. business platform Bizdaq began to wonder about the shops, cafes, and offices we see on our favorite shows. The company enlisted graphic designer Kim Schneider to investigate–and then illustrate–floor plans for a few of the most recognizable institutions in movies and shows: Dunder Mifflin (The Office), Central Perk (Friends), the Star Wars cantina, Moe’s Tavern (The Simpsons), Paddy’s Pub (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce (Mad Men), and the comic book store from The Big Bang Theory.

“We wanted to pick businesses that everyone would know and love but that also had a bit of mystery behind them,” Tom Jeffries, a Bizdaq spokesperson, tells Co.Design via email. “Moe’s Tavern, for example, had the pandas in the back room, but also the women’s bathroom had been converted into an office, while Paddy’s Pub had some areas that weren’t fully explored in the show. We wanted to see how it would all fit together, and what these businesses we know and love would look like if they were real.”

View the floor plans in the slide show above–and see if they match up to what you think the spaces would look like if they were real buildings.