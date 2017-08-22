Turn Your Voice Into A Piece Of Pottery

What if you could embed your voice in a vase for posterity? That’s what the London-based design studio Common Works is doing with a prototype e-commerce platform called Miko. In a web browser, you can record your voice, the movement of your body, and other types of data to create 3D models of custom vases and bowls that are then hand-cast into beautiful ceramics.
I sat down with Common Works’ co-founders Chris Waggott, Sam Tripp, and Jonny Garrill to learn about how they turned a voice message I recorded on my phone into a piece of custom pottery–and how they’re merging the artisanal and the digital to create something like custom manufacturing.