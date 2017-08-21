Microsoft’s Experimental Self-Flying Aircraft Learn By Watching Hawks

Hawks rule the skies with a heavenly laziness. Simply by tilting their large wings, they can ride spiraling, hot convection currents up into the sky, gliding from current to current for hours on end. Each time a hawk leaves its warm thermal, it’s a cold dive into the unknown. It’s the world’s most soporific roller coaster.

Such effortless flight requires a casual decision-making skill that Ashish Kapoor, principal researcher at Microsoft, admires–and no scientist truly understands. Birds of prey lack the comparatively massive gray matter of humans, yet they’re able to constantly weigh the risk and reward of leaving one hot air current for the next. It’s not so different from the decisions that must be made by modern-day AI systems. When should Google’s self-driving car choose to change lanes? How should an Amazon delivery drone approach a porch it hasn’t seen before? The answer may lie in animals that must make similar decisions without the brain power of humans.

“This technology already exists, in forms of eagles, hawks, albatross. We know this is possible,” says Kapoor. “If [a bird] can do that with a peanut-sized brain, what would it require us to do, to build a technology that can reproduce those intelligent behaviors?”

To find out, Microsoft is building what one internal team has dubbed the “Infinite Flying Machine.” It’s really an entire fleet of sailplanes, also known as gliders, that the company has taught to ride thermals with zero propulsion. The goal is to build AI-driven robots capable of handling uncertainty, the same way a hawk handles the leap from one warm air stream to another.

It might sound silly, in an era when Uber, Tesla, and Google already have self-driving cars on streets, that Microsoft is teaching an aircraft the size of an RC hobby plane to fly. However, this robotic hawk makes a particularly good platform for Microsoft to test new AI–and to develop it without harming people along the way. “An autonomous car gone rogue is perhaps even more dangerous than a sailplane falling out of the sky where there’s no population,” says Kapoor. “With any robotic technology comes inherent risk, and it’s up to us as scientists and engineers is to manage the risk.”

For Microsoft, that means teaching a glider to ride thermals inside a simulation–and then turning it loose in the vacant skies of the Nevada desert.

Practice Makes Perfect, Even For Robots

Many of today’s AIs are trained by something called machine learning. By dumping massive amounts of data into a computer–like various pictures of a “tree”–and offering the right motivational feedback, the software will eventually learn to spot a tree even better than a human can.