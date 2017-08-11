This Single-Serving Fro-Yo Machine Is Like A Keurig For Frozen Treats

Attention, Keurig die-hards: there is now a method of frozen treat-making just for you. Wim is a sleek and slender frozen yogurt machine–made especially for the home kitchen–that whips up one icy cup at a time.

Based in New York, Wim is launching its fro-yo business around this sole product, which it says is engineered to get cold enough, quick enough, to make frozen yogurt in single batches. The machine comes with packs of dried yogurt–in 10 different flavors, from banana bread to passion fruit–made at a dairy farm in upstate New York. You pop the packets into the device, press a button to turn it on, and the Wim cools it down and whips it up into a fresh, organic cup of frozen yogurt.

To design the appliance itself, Wim turned to New York-based industrial design studio Visibility, run by designers Joseph Guerra and Sina Sohrab. They designed the machine to be compact enough to fit on a kitchen counter among the other kitchen appliances. The biggest challenge was to design for enough ventilation so that the electric machine could quickly freeze the yogurt without overheating. “Our first priority was pushing air out, but we also wanted to make it beautiful,” Sohrab tells Co.Design. For inspiration, they looked at VCRs and XBoxes—both of which also rely heavily on plentiful ventilation—but didn’t like clunkiness of the grill patterns in the back. Instead, they turned to speakers, like Jawbone Jambox or Sonos. “These speakers have elegant patterns that are pleasant to the eye and dynamic,” says Guerra. They also took inspiration from traditional stainless steel ice cream and milkshake machines, which informed the look and feel.

The result is an elegant appliance, though not cheap at $299, that will fit snuggly next to the single-cup coffee maker of your choice. And as for the froyo pods, like single-serving coffee, they’ll cost you: each pod is priced at around $3 to $4. Only the freshest for the design crowd.