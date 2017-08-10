This Swarm Of Little Robots Is A Totally New Kind Of Interface

Meet the Zooids. The centerpiece of a research project at Stanford University’s Shape Lab, they’re small, wheeled robots that act in concert to accomplish various tasks like reminding you to walk your dog or acting as a timer for your tea. First envisioned as a means of representing graphical interfaces in the physical world, the researchers who invented them are now exploring several different applications for their creations.

Mathieu Le Goc, a post-doc at Stanford who collaborated on the Zooids project with the AVIZ Visual Analytics Project from Parisian research lab Inria, thinks of the Zooids as a type of interface called a swarm interface. An easy metaphor is an ant colony. “One ant alone is pretty simple and dumb in some ways, but all put together, you create this social, collaborative aspect that makes the abilities of the swarm,” Le Goc says. “Colonies of ants can create physical structures by all working together. In that vein, with robots, it’s pretty much the same. They can work together to create interfaces that can change in space and at the same time can collaborate with you.”

Swarm interfaces are already used in building larger systems in robotics. For instance, the German industrial company Siemens has built spider-like robots that work together to perform tasks. This type of robot can be used to build cities, undertake rescue systems, and even cleaning up oil spills. But Sean Follmer, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Stanford who leads the Shape Lab, Le Goc, and their team wanted to use the same idea behind the swarm as a way to display information.

While users interact with most swarm interfaces through a computer, Zooids were designed so users could interact with them directly. Because the small bots can work together collaboratively on myriad tasks, they have the potential to be more versatile than purpose-built home robots, like the Roomba vacuum, or even anthropomorphic home helper bots like Kuri. In the home, having a small fleet of bots that can work in concert opens up possibilities as to what types of tasks they could accomplish.

The team presented their work on Zooids in 2016, and have now published two more papers on two applications of the research–in education and in the home. Le Goc, Follmer, and Ph.D. student Pauline Gourlet from Université Paris 8 created Zoommings, an interactive game based on the ’90s computer game Lemmings, where players had to guide a group of single-minded lemmings through a hostile terrain, endowing particular ones with skills so the entire group wouldn’t die. The three researchers set out to create a real-life version of that game, where players have to guide “zoommings” through a series of obstacles by placing different “hats” on their head that give them special skills like “blocker” or “bulldozer.” Players have to arrange the zoommings in the right order so they can all successfully get through the physical obstacles. The goal is to teach children logical, computational thinking through a fun, interactive game.

Follmer and Ph.D. student Lawrence Kim also recently published a paper on the UbiSwarm project, where they’ve used the idea behind Zooids to create a “ubiquitous robotic interface.” That means the small robots work together to perform functions like pushing your phone across the table to you when it rings, moving in a circle around a cup of tea to indicate how long you should steep it, and notifying you that your phone battery is low by converging on the device in a jerky motion.