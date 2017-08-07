From Anti-Trump To Pro-Brexit, This Site Collects The Sounds Of Protest

A crowd at the Women’s March in Los Angeles shouted these words earlier this year in protest of the recent election of Donald J. Trump, whose pejorative comments about women and promises to roll back women’s rights sparked massive demonstrations across the country.

Now, the organization Cities & Memory is collecting and sharing such sounds in a new project that archives protests around the world. But the field recordings, handily organized on a global map, don’t stand alone. They’re coupled with musical interpretations, layered with one person’s perspective and memories of a protest and its goals.

In one stunning piece of music that samples the “Her body, her choice!” chanting, a slow, mechanical roar builds up to a rhythmic section of static, which forms the base for a melody punctuated by samples of the screaming crowd. Entitled System Failure and composed by Ron Freyenschlag, it’s a dramatic interpretation that captures the intensity and urgency of the protesters’ anger–perhaps more strongly than the original recording.

This pairing of field recordings and artistic remixes is the prevailing idea behind Cities & Memory, founded in 2014 by the U.K.-based digital consultant and musician Stuart Fowkes. The new project called “Protests and Politics,” which launches today, is part of a series of thematic sound and remix collections Fowkes has curated, including the sounds of the world’s religious places and the London Underground.

“Looking at news coverage in the last two to three years, if any sound defines the age we’re living in, it’s actually the sound of protest,” Fowkes says. Brexit and the following protests personally motivated Fowkes to create the collection. “Britain has never been so divided,” he says. “That’s where a lot of people’s voices were making themselves heard.”