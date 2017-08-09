The Secret Life Of Parks

Between sirens, horns, speeding cars, and garbage trucks, the sounds of a city are inescapably earsplitting. At times, the quest for quiet can seem more like a fool’s errand than an attainable goal. Could better design help? Turns out that when thoughtful landscape architecture enters the picture, there’s a shot at some aural relief.

Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (MVVA), a landscape architecture firm in Brooklyn, has spent years designing urban parks that provide aural relief from the surrounding chaos. By sculpting the land, MVVA gives cities their very own mute button.

Parks are typically viewed as an escape from the urban cacophony, but as real estate becomes scarce (and expensive) in cities, leftover parcels of land are being turned into public green space. These are often next to heavy infrastructure, like highways and expressways. In the past few years, MVVA has worked on a few of these projects like Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York, Maggie Daley Park in Chicago, and A Gathering Place for Tulsa, which is still in progress. In each of these projects, the firm has sculpted the land to tune acoustics.

“Being able to have a conversation is the measure,” Matthew Urbanski, a principal at MVVA, says of an acceptable noise level in an urban park. “If you have to yell or get really close together to talk, it’s not park-like . . . You try to lower ambient noise level so people can start to hear the insects.”

Brooklyn Bridge Park, an 85-acre waterfront park south of its namesake bridge, is located on a site that was once an industrial shipping zone. Cargo operations ceased in the 1980s, and in 2000s a master plan was developed to turn the public-private area into a park and condos. Construction began in 2008 and is still underway in some areas.

One of busiest expressways in the borough is adjacent to the park and just beyond the expressway is Brooklyn Heights, a tony residential neighborhood. When the expressway was constructed in the 1940s, engineers covered it with a cantilevered structure, which directs sound away from a residential neighborhood and toward the waterfront. When it was an industrial area, noise wasn’t a problem. But when the land was reincarnated as a park, the sound was a mood killer.

Higher frequency sound–like the sound of tires on pavement and engines–travels in a linear path that follows a line of sight. So if you put a physical object in the path, you reduce noise. Working with acoustics engineers at Cerami & Associates, MVVA created a “heat map” of noise intensity using 3D models of the park and traffic patterns around it and experimented with how changing the topography of the park could mitigate noise.