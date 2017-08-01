Does The Constitution Need A Redesign?

The original Constitution of the United States , housed in the National Archives, is instantly recognizable to anyone who studied U.S. history—think “We the People” in large, elegant script. But the Constitution most people read, if they read it at all, usually comes in the form of a pocket-size book or digitized, search-able text. Recently, a surge in enthusiasm for the documents have also compelled artists to copy the Constitution by hand , and the New York Times to print an annotated version in its Sunday paper .

Then there’s New York City branding agency ThoughtMatter, which has created its own version of the Constitution: a riso-printed, pink-and-blue booklet that wouldn’t look out of place at a zine fair. The agency has rendered the 230-year-old document in the common visual vernacular of today, in the hopes that it will help school kids learn about the Constitution. With a Kickstarter campaign for the project, which ended this past weekend, ThoughtMatter set up a buy-one-donate-one model to get the redesigned document into underserved schools.

It’s by far the most stylish Constitution this writer has ever seen. But in a time of intense political turmoil and deep partisan divisions—and a president who doesn’t seem to have read the Constitution—interest in these documents isn’t necessarily tied to the way they look. Which brings up the question: What is the benefit of redesigning the Constitution?

For Julie Silverbrook, a lawyer and executive director of the Constitutional Sources Project, a constitutional literacy nonprofit in Washington D.C., the benefit is that eye-catching visuals have the potential to attract a new readership. Silverbrook believes that everyone should have access to the Constitution and an opportunity to read it in full. She’s the kind of person who gives out pocket constitutions on Halloween—complete with candy taped in the center to make sure kids will open it. After reading an article about ThoughtMatter’s redesigned Constitution in the Huffington Post, Silverbrook reached out to the agency to see how they could work together to get the Constitution in the hands of more people.

“[ThoughtMatter’s Constitution] is designed in a way to get you to actually open it,” Silverbrook tells Co.Design. The thing that drew her initially to the design was the pink paper—something she thinks will appeal specifically to women and girls, but also to kids and people for whom digging through a centuries-old document is not their particular thrill. “It’s not black, white, and red,” she says. “That gets people’s attention.”

Silverbrook draws the connection between ThoughtMatter’s sleekly designed booklet and the emergence of the pocket Constitution decades ago. As Betsy Woodruff writes in a excellent article for Slate, while pocket Constitutions often bring to mind the riled-up Tea Party evangelists who contributed to their current popularity, the mini-booklets have actually been around since the mid-1960s. The pocket Constitution made an televised appearance during the Watergate hearings, thanks to Democratic senator Sam Ervin, chair of the Senate Select Committee to Investigate Campaign Practices, who liked to wave his around to make a point. It’s been used for theatrical effect everywhere from the courthouse to the White House to presidential primary debates. And even in the digital age, it’s still common for lawyers and politicians to carry one around. “Citizens are guardians of the Constitution, and the pocket constitution was specifically designed for people to own it,” Silverbrook says.

Advocacy organizations both liberal and conservative—from the ACLU to the Heritage Foundation—print them out en masse to distribute to people. The one that the Constitutional Source Project disseminates is the official version that the government prints. It was created over 30 years ago for the U.S. Bicentennial, and as Silverbrook sees it, it’s ripe for an update: “People interact and read visual text in a different way than they did 30 years ago,” she says.