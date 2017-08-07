Can’t Stand Your Obnoxiously Noisy Office? 4 Architects Share Their Quiet Hacks

With the rise of the open office has come the rise of what I’ll call the open office symphony: the consistent click-clack of a colleague who types a little bit too aggressively, the boisterous yammer of loud talkers, and intermittent laughs about something on Slack or Twitter or YouTube.

While I’m sure most of your coworkers are respectful and only err in their ways momentarily (hey, I’m guilty of the aforementioned offenses myself), the din can make it difficult not just to focus, but also to hold meetings and collaborate. But the right design and problem-solving products can help. We spoke to four architects at firms that have designed offices for HBO, Uber, LinkedIn, and Nike about their tricks of the trade.

Buy Your Way Out Of The Problem

The easiest way to block noise is to introduce physical barriers. Softer tactile surfaces can “trap” sound and reduce how much sound is reflected, and in turn, how disruptive noise is. This doesn’t mean building a fort out of heavy drapery. Designers have gotten pretty good at making acoustic panels very attractive, like Baux’s patterned acoustic tiles, FilzFelt’s natural felt panels, and Carnegie’s Xorel Artform panels. Certain textiles can even block sound while allowing for visual transparency, like Designtex’s Acoustic Sheers. Even lighting can be found in sound-absorbing iterations, like BuzziSpace’s BuzziPleat lamp.

“A key question we ask per project is whether to celebrate the material as a design move with interesting color or texture, or whether we want the material to disappear and just reduce the movement of sound through a space without calling attention to itself,” says Patrick Bradley, a Project Architect at Studio O+A who has worked on offices for Nike and Yelp, among others. Some of his favorite moves? Arktura acoustical baffles for sculptural effects; K-13 spray-on cellulose that has “remarkable absorptive properties make the work space feel like the inside of a cloud,” he says; and fully upholstered seating nooks.

There’s an old saying that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. When it comes to work-space noise, freestanding phone booths, like Jabbrrbox’s pods, and meeting rooms, like Steelcase’s Irys pod, can isolate noxious noise before it permeates an entire office.

Architect Your Way Into Silence

Most interior designers and architects would argue that the surefire way to reduce noise is to work with a professional to come up with a tailored solution for an office (hey, that’s what experts are for).

Denise Cherry, cofounder of the San Francisco firm Assembly Design, says acoustics have become a top priority for her clients, regardless of budget or scale. In years past, designing for noise was considered a luxury. While the woes of open offices are some of the most common complaints, she advises that sound transfer between conference rooms is an overlooked, but important, consideration. “If you can hear the conversation in the conference room next to you, you know they can hear yours,” she says. “And if you don’t feel safe to have a confidential conversation, it’s difficult to trust your work space.”