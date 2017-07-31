How Often People With Creative Jobs Divorce

About a third of all U.S. marriages end in divorce–but rates can vary based on more obvious criteria like number of marriages, as well as demographic information like race, age, and education level.

But a new infographic by Nathan Yau of the website Flowing Data looks at the discrepancies between job types and divorce rates based on data from the 2015 American Community Survey. Think that artists tend to get divorced more? You’re right–they’re getting divorced about 36% of the time, which is just above the median rate. But for massage therapists and flight attendants, divorce rates are at approximately 50%. And the two occupations with the highest rates? Gaming managers and bartenders.

There’s also a vague correlation with salary. In another graphic, Yau shows how those who make more tend to get divorced less–though that’s not always true. Two of those who make very little with very low divorce rates? The clergy and actuaries, go figure.

As for the creative fields, architectural and engineering managers are at a low 25%, while urban and regional planners are just above them at 27%. For the life of me, I couldn’t find designers on the interactive–a search bar would have been a welcome addition so you could actually see what the average divorce rate on your job is.

Take a closer look for yourself here.