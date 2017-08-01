The Eclipse Has Its Own Search Engine Now

Perhaps the greatest sign of internet progress isn’t the giants like Google, which can serve you any piece of information at any moment, but the niche, single-serve websites that are so adept at filling the gaps when the giants can’t. A new solar eclipse search engine , built by Nicolas Grenié , is just that.

On August 21, a rare total solar eclipse will occur across North America. The eclipse’s “path of totality,” where the moon will completely cover the sun, runs along the center of the U.S.–and millions of people are expected to come to watch. But even if you’re not in the path of totality, there are hundreds of parties, events, and happenings across the U.S. and Grenié’s search engine is designed to surface them with a simple interface.

You type in where you’ll be on August 21 during the eclipse, and it digs through both NASA and United States Naval Observatory to provide exactly what you need to know: how complete of an eclipse should one expect, and who has what viewing party going on nearby to attend.

Because the eclipse’s path cuts a diagonal line through the United States, both our observable views and related interest will vary proportionately. Luckily, those of us who are excited about the day have the perfect, one-use site to help.