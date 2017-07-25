The 1970s Design Manual That Quietly Shaped Everything You Use Today

The 1970s has been a frequently revisited decade in the design world lately, most notably in the resurgence of reissued graphic standards manuals from that era. For many graphic designers, the reissues stoke nostalgia for a time when corporate identity design was experiencing a golden age and when even the government valued effective branding . But beyond offering up a slice of design history for appreciation, there’s not much utility in these manuals; once guidelines for companies applying a new visual system, they are now beautiful coffee table books for idly flipping through.

Not so for the Humanscale reissue, the latest vintage design manual to be released on Kickstarter. Created between 1974 and 1981 by the office of industrial design pioneer Henry Dreyfuss—the firm known for designing everything from Bell System’s first telephones to the Hoover vacuum and John Deere tractors—the Humanscale sets were meant to be the product designer’s bible. They contain thousands of human factors datasets on human dimensions, seating standards, wheelchair access guidelines, legibility principles, and other essential metrics for designers creating human-centered products and spaces. And even though the product design landscape has changed and digitized dramatically since the 1970s, human dimensions by and large have not. The data, and the ingenious way that data is presented, is still useful to designers working today.

In fact, according to the design consultancy IA Collaborative, which is publishing the reissue, no other resource has cropped up since Humanscale was published that can provide this data quite as accessibly and comprehensively. “Even though these were published decades ago, people haven’t changed in their heights or general dimensions since then,” IA Collaborative cofounder Dan Kraemer tells Co.Design. “They are analog but they are so easy to use. A simple reprint of these is applicable to design work today, but we also like the potential where we could digitize these and create interactive guides, and we could expand the data set to make it relevant for future user interfaces.”

For now, IA Collaborative plans to create facsimiles of the manuals if it reaches its Kickstarter goal of $137,800. The project is the first to come out of IA’s new ventures program, an initiative to bring employees’ passion projects to life (as a side hustle to the firm’s client work). IA’s design engineering lead Luke Westra and design researcher and strategist Nathan Ritter pitched the project last year after having acquired a rare edition of the Humanscale manual, which they estimate went out of print in the 1990s. Westra and Ritter use the manual as reference material for their design work at IA. “The applications are almost endless,” says Westra. “We use them for everything from medical devices to appliances to sporting goods to watches to consumer electronics.”

Humanscale is most useful as a starting point for determining the size, scale, and different dimensions of a product, before prototyping and refining it. The full manual is composed of three different sets, which themselves include three different “selectors”—essentially plastic, double-sided dial charts. Each selector is rendered in clean typography and bright colors—teal, purple, fire-engine red—and contains a circular disc. When the user rotates the disc to access data like age, height, and ability, corresponding measurements align in cut-out windows throughout the chart. So, for example, if IA designers are working on a shower chair with adjustable legs for someone who uses a wheelchair, they could use the chart to determine an adjustable height range: Rotating the wheel on that chart will show the appropriate height of a chair based on the average height of the person using it.