Can Lego Make Coding As Fun As Bricks? My 3-Year-Old Put It To The Test

Never tell Lego that it can’t build something out of brick. The humble Lego has produced complicated architectural models of the Death Star or Frank Lloyd Wright’s Falling Water , but it’s also built one of the most recognizable franchises in video games and a rapidly expanding Hollywood footprint. Lego’s empire is worth nearly $6 billion in annual revenue.

Now, the company is piecing together an even more ambitious idea with Lego Boost, a new, family-friendly programmable Lego kit. The $160 pack borrows the delightful metaphor at the core of its company: It’s a toy that you can code just as easily as you stack bricks.

“Of course bricks are integral to the core DNA of the company. That’s something we’d always integrate,” says Lego Boost design director Simon Kent. “But the way you can consider the brick, and use it in different ways, is also part of the way we [build] experiences.”

Lego already has a few coding products, like Mindstorms and Technic. Boost, however, feels more like a true, code-able toy. The quest for fun starts with the borderline garish packaging, continues as you build one of Lego’s lovable models (like a purring cat or whirring car), and concludes with you programming your creation using Boost’s new user interface for code. You simply drag and drop actions that your model can carry out, which range from driving forward to letting out a fart, as though you’re stacking a line of Lego bricks. And suddenly, your Lego sculpture is smart.

The 850-piece set expects that you have your own Android or Apple tablet. And in lieu of bundled paper instructions, you work your way through each level of this app much like a game, unlocking new models and new coding tricks with each new stage. The largest builds–like a Wall-E-esque robot complete with tracks for feet–can take several hours to complete. Others take just a few minutes.

While building the Boost app, Lego’s designers considered not just how to translate paper instructions to digital app form, but how to improve the build process itself through its interface–to make it clearer, more forgiving, and more enjoyable. “If you give kids paper instructions they’ll build from step one to the end. With this, we can script that experience, and get them to take breaks,” says Kent. You don’t build the entire robot at once, for instance. You build it in three stages, and at each chapter’s finish, you get to play with what you’ve completed.

When reading the instructions, a simple forward-backward toggle allows you to see where to drop in new bricks. “Generally in the company, over the years, there’s been different themes and model involvement, but building instructions have pretty much stayed the same. The format is a tried and tested format for a lot of kids for decades. [But] there’s an inherent need to innovate within the build instructions just as we do the models,” says Kent. “That’s something you may see us do more–how do we engage kids more in the building instructions, how do we ensure they don’t make mistakes?”