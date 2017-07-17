Is The Big Break A Myth? 10 Designers On How One Job Can Shape Your Career

Every career has ups and down. If you’ve been working for a while, you can often look back on your work and recognize the moment it began to hit a steady stride—a major opportunity, maybe, or a job that offered enough financial stability to let you go off on your own. A lucky few find that big break in their first job, and keep following a relatively straightforward trajectory from there. But for many others, the path is more meandering. At some point, unexpectedly, the pieces start to fall into place.

It can be hard to identify that inflection point in your own career, but we asked 10 well-known designers to try. In our latest installation of Co.Design’s series about designers’ firsts (check out first job and first rejection as well), they recall the jobs, projects, and events that became formative in their careers, from working with Apple in the 1980s, to joining the team that would define a new design era for Bloomberg Businessweek, to getting a chance to work with Rem Koolhaas and his firm OMA as a young graphic design studio.

Marisa Gallagher, Head of Design at Amazon Music

My first big break was a client project when I was working for the product design shop Razorfish (which, in and of itself, was just a ginormous break—such an amazing group of people to work with.) I got “drafted” for a big Enterprise IT account that no one wanted. It was complicated and technical and it required me to commute three hours a day for nearly two years—but it ended up being the biggest blessing I could never have asked for. The work was really innovative, partially because it was about making that complexity simple and the team assembled for it was a brilliant yet humble brain trust from both our agency and the client’s business, and partly because of unique timing. Namely, it was a stable project with good return on investment, amid the massive chaos of the dotcom bust. That project enabled me to keep my career going during a downturn, but it did more, too: It gave me the confidence that only comes from struggling with hard problems, in the trenches, alongside epically genius—and epically fun—folks.

Alexander Tochilovsky, Curator of The Cooper Union’s Herb Lubalin Study Center of Design and Typography

My first break came when I was hired as the curator of the Herb Lubalin Study Center at The Cooper Union and had to curate my first exhibition. I had recently returned to New York from grad school and was teaching at Cooper Union when the position opened up. I had no prior formal experience curating nor dealing with archives, but my time at Cooper as an undergrad, as well as graduate school at Cranbrook Academy of Art, prepared me well for the opportunity. My knowledge of the archive helped me get the job. The archive is quite unique by the virtue of its unusual holdings, as well as its legendary exhibition programming. And I had some big shoes to fill—Ellen Lupton, Barbara Glauber, Mike Essl all preceded me.

The most exciting yet equally scary prospect for me was that I could do pretty much anything. I decided to focus on another of my interests: food and cooking. I did a bit of work around the idea of the intersection of food and design in grad school, so the idea to do a show about food and design came rather naturally. In hindsight, I would have done a number of things differently, but I also really enjoyed the freedom to play around and not be afraid to fail. I’m especially proud of the display of the title of the show, which was made using the iconic NY coffee cups spelling out the word Appetite. That show set the tone for many of the things I do now as curator of the center.

GEORGIANNA STOUT, FOUNDING PARTNER AND CREATIVE DIRECTOR AT 2 X 4

After working at Bethany Johns Design for five or six years, I left to start doing my own freelance work. I shared a studio space with two friends, Susan Sellers and Michael Rock, who I knew from RISD, and who were working together on very similar projects that I was. As more and more opportunities came in for the three of us, we decided to join forces and created 2×4, with the aim of working across disciplines and taking on larger-scale work. We were small and excited to take a different approach to how we had been working, and we began hiring a small team to work with us as projects came in. Through a project to redesign ANY, an architecture magazine that was run by Cynthia Davidson, we began meeting architects who were thinking differently about their disciplines in the way that we were thinking differently about graphic design.

One of our first breakout projects was for OMA/Rem Koolhaas on the environmental design for the IIT campus in Chicago. This project was the first time we really put into practice the idea of merging graphic design seamlessly into physical space in a way that was really part the architecture. We continue to work collaboratively with many of the architects we met during that time.