Lessons On Branding From A Company That Has No Brand

As the name suggests, Brandless is trying to emphasize the products it sells rather than the brand itself. But creating the packaging for the 115 items the company sells as well as its graphic identity presented a unique challenge–how do you brand a company that’s called Brandless?

“I think we really wanted to be conscious from the start about not being insincere. Of course Brandless is a brand,” says Emily Heyward, a partner at New York-based branding agency Red Antler, which designed Brandless’s packaging and identity. “We didn’t want that to ring false because that’s against the company’s philosophy.”

The company sells a limited number of products that range from food to kitchen supplies to beauty products, all for $3 or less. Brandless’s CEO and cofounder Tina Sharkey says this is possible because most food has what she calls a BrandTax, a markup in price that customers pay for the privilege of consuming a particular brand–which means that customers end up paying up to 40% more than what food actually costs.

But Brandless’s aim isn’t just to make quality food more affordable. It also wants to streamline and simplify the overwhelming number of tiny decisions people make when choosing what brand of food to buy by only selling one kind of everything, which includes pantry staples like rice and beans as well as cleaning supplies and even knives and kitchen utensils. Each Brandless product features a white box with a list of attributes about the food–organic, non-GMO, you name it–that are meant to be the things that customers really want to know when they’re purchasing food. That means the packaging for green tea and for toothpaste is slightly different, but follows the same basic formula.

Sharkey is very clear that Brandless isn’t anti-brand per se–instead, the company’s name is meant to be a clear rejection of the over-designed branded products that fill the aisles of grocery stores, each shouting that it’s healthier and more delicious than any of its many competitors. “We’re trying to reimagine what it means to be a brand in today’s world, a brand rooted in authenticity, transparency, and trust,” Sharkey says. “If we do this right we’re actually building a community of people who want to change the way we live, where we can focus on living more and branding less.”

To sidestep what Sharkey calls the “false narratives” of most food packaging, Brandless wanted simple design that got right to the point.