Making An Unbelievably Gorgeous Stop-Motion Video Game

Chicken Run . The Nightmare Before Christmas . Fantastic Mr. Fox . Celebrity Deathmatch . These stop-motion creations all come to mind as I watch the trailer for Harold Halibut , with its moving miniatures and richly decorated sets.

But Harold Halibut is no movie. Somehow, its visual splendor–full of figures moved millimeters at a time and photographed over and over again–is a fully interactive video game, rendered in real time. And it’s being developed on a shoestring budget by a team of German creatives called Slow Bros., working on a loan from the German government, a grant, and hopefully, funds from a new Kickstarter campaign.

In the game, you play Harold. He’s a young janitor, trapped in a spaceship that crashed beneath the surface of an oceanic planet–sometime in the 1970s. You must navigate Harold through this somewhat fantastical, somewhat seedy world, with the hopes of getting the ship up and running again.

“We want the player to be mesmerized, mostly, to be drawn into this weird world,” says the game’s art director Ole Tillmann, of its fresh, handmade style. “It’s the same thing as vinyl over mp3s, or letters over email. It’s the digital-analog debate, basically, but there’s something about being able to control what feels like stop-motion animation very directly a very particular sensation about it that, sadly, can’t be translated through videos.”

In truth, the three original designers who began Harold Halibut planned to make a stop-motion game for a less intentional reason: They didn’t have skills to create 3D computer graphics. So instead, they planned to build models and photograph them in front of green screens, then import these short bursts of animation into a game. Because for as laborious as stop-motion animation may be, it’s not particularly expensive to produce. You set up a model once with an off-the-shelf SLR camera and lights. And then you simply photograph something again, and again, and again.

“It turned out to be too stiff, not interactive enough,” Tillmann says of the approach. Using pre-shot stop-motion animations limited how far and how flexibly a player could move the character across a level. The character was, in essence, something akin to an old-fashioned, mechanical penny bank. You could activate actions, but you couldn’t truly control them.

So the team tried something else to create the stop-motion look that they’d now fallen in love with. They took their same models and 3D-scanned them into the computer. Then they set up a motion tracking rig–an industry standard tool in game design today–to record the movements of humans doing all sorts of actions. Those human movements were fit to the 3D models, allowing a vast array of actions.