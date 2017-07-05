6 Top Designers Talk About Their First Jobs

The thing about first jobs is that they always seem so much better in retrospect. Whether good or bad, our initial experiences in the workforce tend to be incredibly formative—even if we’re not able to appreciate them until years later.

Fresh from school, toiling away on the lowest rung of the ladder, it feels like you have a long road to walk before you’ll have ownership over projects or the trust of your colleagues. But first jobs are more than the sum of their menial tasks. They lay down the foundation for your career, help you build a network, and show you the ways in which people and companies operate, which you can either adopt or reject later on.

Co.Design asked several designers we admire to reflect on their first jobs. From legendary Apple icon designer Susan Kare, to industry leaders at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, 2 x 4, and Slack, to self-employed designers making names for themselves today—they all started somewhere. For the first story in a series about designers’ firsts that Co.Design will be rolling out this summer, we asked: What was your first job? And what did you learn?

Susan Kare, product design lead at Pinterest

When I was 14, I started working as a lowly intern in the graphics department at the Franklin Institute, a science museum in Philadelphia. I did this for several summers during high school and college. Although art was my favorite subject from first grade onward, this was my first exposure to professional graphic design. I worked for the kind and talented Harry Loucks, who hailed from Ponca City, Oklahoma, and had studied automotive design at Art Center College in Pasadena before working at the Eames Design Office.

I learned so much from Harry and other designers in that group—Norm Ikeda and Ruth Schulte—even though I spent a considerable amount of time literally in the dark, making museum labels character by character on the long-ago-obsolete Photo Typositor. At that job I was introduced to layout, illustration, borders, typographical flourishes, the wonders of pro art supplies, and the inspiring Communication Arts magazine.

Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv

My first design job was a three-day-a-week internship at Chermayeff & Geismar Inc. As a student at the Cooper Union School of Art, I had come across TM: Trademarks Designed by Chermayeff & Geismar and was immediately drawn to the simplicity of the bold, focused marks in the book. The firm had become a beacon to me—but not one I thought I could ever get near. In my senior year, Steff Geissbuhler, then partner at the firm, came to teach a corporate identity class at the school. I begged him just to give me a chance to work for the firm in some way, and he did. The internship paid close to nothing—but I didn’t care. I would’ve worked there for free, just to be near my idols.

Georgianna Stout, founding partner and creative director at 2 x 4

After I graduated from RISD in 1989, I headed to New York City. I was interested in working in the arts and cultural world. After poring over books and magazines at Printed Matter, I scored interviews with a few smaller design studios. My first job was with Bethany Johns Design. Bethany had designed many of my favorite books at the time, and I was thrilled to work with her. My first projects were to design the cover for the Image World exhibition catalog at the Whitney Museum, a show that featured every artist I had looked up to at school. Bethany worked out of her home, so it was a very intimate work space, and we worked very closely together, lunched together every day, and became close friends. The great thing about starting out in a smaller-scale studio is that you really get to work holistically on projects from start to finish, learning everything from design and production skills, to working directly with clients, and figuring out how to bill the work.