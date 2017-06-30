How Ideo Is Helping Homeowners Defend Themselves Against Climate Change

After Hurricane Sandy caused $19 billion worth of damage to New York, it comes at no surprise that the city is taking a full-court-press approach to minimizing the next superstorm’s impact. The city’s resilience projects range from a 10-mile-long park that will ring lower Manhattan, to sculpted hills that double as a flood barrier on Governor’s Island, to rethinking architecture itself.

So in comparison, measures like flood insurance and risk assessment may not sound very sexy. But the Center for NYC Neighborhoods thinks they’re among the most important.

The nonprofit, which advocates for low-income and working-class homeowners, recently worked with Ideo to redesign FloodHelpNY–the group’s web portal that demystifies flood insurance and flood risk and helps people bounce back financially after catastrophic storms–as well as stage initiatives to increase flood-risk awareness around the city.

Homeownership is a major challenge in New York due to its aggressive real estate market. The Center was originally founded in 2008 to help people retain home ownership in neighborhoods hit hard by the mortgage crisis and subsequent predatory lending, like Canarsie and Far Rockaway. These same areas are also susceptible to flooding, and repairing the damage caused by a storm surge would be a severe financial burden to repair–enough so that some people could lose their homes.

In 2012, a series of events significantly impacted homeowners in these areas. Congress passed the Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act causing insurance premiums to rise. FEMA redrew its flood plain maps, which added more at-risk areas (and more people who suddenly need flood insurance) and increased risk in properties already within the flood plain (which raised rates). And Hurricane Sandy hit.

Additionally, many relief funds–like FEMA emergency money and HUD Community Development Block Grants–required beneficiaries to have flood insurance already. All of these factors made flood insurance more expensive, which posed an additional financial burden for homeowners who might already be feeling the squeeze from the recession and the rising cost of living in the city.

“The complexity of flood insurance is a multivariate thorn bush of an issue,” Christie Peale, executive director of the Center for NYC Neighborhoods, says. “In terms of resiliency overall, educating people about what it means to be in the the flood plain is a really important part. Consumer preparedness and physical resiliency is part of how we can help engage individual families to be better prepared for the next storm–and we know there will be other storms.”