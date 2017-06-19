Spend The Summer Group-Camping With This Infinitely Expandable Tent

Camping season is upon us—which means the hunt for better gear is on. One new company is out to reinvent the camping tent all together: the RhinoWolf is a super compact, one-person sleeper than can be zipped to other tents to create more space.

The company, which is raising money to produce the tents on Indiegogo and was spotted by Designboom, aims to solve the cumbersome experience of carrying around a tent and all the necessary sleeping accoutrements. Its solution is a tent, air mattress and sleeping bag that can all be rolled up into one 5.5 pound pack and easily be stuffed into a backpack. The down sleeping bag and ergonomic sleeping pad are both light weight and fold up tightly, and the tent is designed to only need one tent pole—a single rod that runs through the center of the tent like a spine. Six anchoring pegs hold the tent down and pull it wide. With only one pole, the bulk of the tent is the nylon shell, making it much lighter to carry around.

The real inventiveness of the RhinoWolf’s design comes from the fact that it opens on one side of the rod running through the center, rather than zipping open at the front like most tents. This makes it possible to zip your tent to other RhinoWolf tents to create one long, tubular tent, handy for situations like camping with the family, or with a group of people at a festival. Assuming that the tent attachment is secure—it’s unclear from the campaign how well it protects from rain—it’s a clever way to accommodate for a multi-person camping situation without having to lug around a heavy four- or six-person tent.

Unfortunately, you won’t get to use your RhinoWolf this summer, as the delivery date is set for November of 2017. But you can order on Indiegogo (the tent, sleeping pad and sleeping bag is priced at $279) now for summers ahead.