Ideo Designs A Sleep System To Help Athletes Get More Shut-Eye

The better athletes sleep, the better they perform on the field. One startup wants to help.

Rise Science is using its expertise in sleep science–paired with player-centered user experience design from Ideo–to help coach professional and college-level football athletes get more of it. According to Jeff Kahn, the CEO and cofounder of Rise Science, the company’s randomized controlled trials have shown that players can get 54 more minutes of sleep a night by using the company’s sleep coaching system.

Both Rise Science’s internal studies and published research suggest that that much extra sleep can impact players’ performance. Kahn points to 70% fewer injuries across the season, 8% faster reaction times, a 5% increase in successfully completed plays and even three to five more plays per game. For athletes, that could be the difference between starting or being benched; for teams, it could mean the difference between winning and losing.

Kahn and his cofounders, Leon Sasson and Jacob Kelter, were studying engineering at Northwestern when they became fascinated by sleep science (mostly because they found themselves constantly sleep deprived due to late nights finishing homework). When they learned how effective sleep was in improving performance, they began to think about research opportunities. Several of their friends were on the school football team and also complained about a lack of sleep during a rigorous training schedule. So with the team’s trainer’s blessing, the three students decided to start a research project over the summer to measure how much sleep the players were getting and to figure out how to get them to sleep more.

“We would actually go and use a lot of ethnographic research, go into players home and observe,” Kahn says. “When they got home, we asked them to be thinking out loud.”

They realized that bedtime was the only time most players had to decompress and that while players would often set themselves a goal for when they wanted to go to sleep, they’d just as often stay awake longer watching television or reading–what Kahn called “sleep procrastination.”

So the three started tracking the players’ sleep data, texting them every night to learn when they were going to bed–this was back in 2011, so collecting data wasn’t as easy as it is today. The players would wear bicep straps to sleep, then download the data to a USB drive when they arrived at the gym the next morning. Using the data, the trio made personalized sleep plans for the athletes. By making them personally accountable and giving them a personal schedule to follow, the team was able to help the players sleep nearly an hour more each night.