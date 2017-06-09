How An Independent Publisher Is Helping The World Fall In Love With Brutalism

One of the biggest architectural comeback stories of the decade belongs to Brutalism . The style–instantly recognizable for its hulking raw concrete forms–was once detested for its harshness and domineering presence, but now it’s basking in renewed appreciation .

Blue Crow Media, an independent publisher based in London, has been part of Brutalism’s recent resurgence. The company has been steadily publishing city guides focused on uncovering modern concrete masterpieces all around the world, chronicling how the style evolved locally. You may have read about Paris, London, and Washington, D.C., and the publisher has recently released maps for Sydney and Belgrade.

I wanted to know how a tiny publisher became one of Brutalism’s biggest–or at least most active–advocates. The answer lies with its founder and sole full-time employee, Derek Lamberton.

Lamberton, who studied avant-garde Russian art and architecture in school, launched Blue Crow in 2010 as a developer of city guide iOS apps focused on London’s food and drink scene. He developed a few guides on things like independent coffee shops and craft beer bars, but realized that remaining competitive in app publishing would require significant outside investment–which could compromise his creative integrity–so he decided to pivot into a print company. Plus, he wanted to get back to his architectural roots.

“A map of Brutalist architecture seemed both unconventional and sensible to me, which I suppose sums up what the company is about,” he tells Co.Design via email.

The first Brutalist map Lamberton made focused on London. “Nobody had published a guide to these buildings, and I thought we’d start here where we have a strong audience and there are enough independent bookshops to make it viable,” he says. “A book was simply not on the cards due to costs involved and the need to hire warehouse space to store copies.”

Publishing a new map is a balancing act for Blue Crow. It has to weigh whether or not a city has a robust enough independent bookstore industry to support sales against how interesting the architecture is in a specific location. For example, Blue Crow knows its products–which have gorgeous graphics and photographs printed on quality paper–sell well in London where there are many bookshops. However, Belgrade, which has fascinating architecture in spades but bookstores are more sparse, is more of a gamble.