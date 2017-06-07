Bet You Never Thought You’d Tear Up Watching An Ikea Ad About A Bag

Ikea’s bright-blue Frakta bag has become something of a dark-horse design icon. Who would’ve guessed a 99-cent crinkly plastic tote would be as beloved and as indispensable, to some, as an iPhone?

Now, Ikea is taking advantage of the bag’s status in a new ad that tugs at the heartstrings.

Amid a montage of people around the world—-old and young, rich and poor, rural and urban–using the bag myriad ways, the ad’s narrator asks, “Why should function and quality be a privilege for the few? That question is behind everything we do. So in a way, when you carry this blue bag around, you carry a lot of the stuff we believe in as well.”

Ikea casts the bag in a democratic light, showing how it’s a does-it-all-design–grocery bag, makeshift umbrella, beach tote–in virtually every scenario: vacation, biking, at home, at work, even when kicking out your ex and all his junk. In Ikea’s eyes, the bag is common ground for everyone. At a time when we’re becoming more culturally insular and retreating into our bubbles, it’s a heartwarming sentiment (despite its obvious consumerist origins). Frakta for president?